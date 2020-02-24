The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball team went into the 2020 District 8 Tournament, held in Rolla February 14-17, as the number one seed. The unbeaten, second-ranked Cardinals won two games in the tourney to secure their third straight District 8 Tourney title.
The Lady Cards had a bye in the opening round then beat North Star 66-23 in the semifinals and crushed Dunseith 74-26 in the championship game. The Cardinals are now 21-0 on the season and will play in the Region 4 Tournament in Devils Lake February 24-27. The district tournament saw crazy things happen, from Callie Ronningen scoring the 2,000th point of her career to Morgan Freije having an emergency appendectomy after the championship game (the surgery went well, and she's going to be fine). I'll have much more on these two subjects in this week's 'Jake's Take on Sports' column. All five Cardinal starters made the All-District 8 team -- Ronningen, Freije, Kaitlynn Scherr, Lexi Olson and Kaylee Lowery. Ronningen also was named District 8 Senior Athlete of the Year, and Rob Scherr was named District 8 Coach of the Year. Here is a recap of the Lady Cards two games at the district tourney:
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 66, North Star 23
Defense has been the name of the game all year for the Cardinals, and it certainly was in their game with the Bearcats. Langdon-Edmore-Munich stormed out to a 25-5 lead in the first quarter, with 10 points and two 3-pointers from Callie Ronningen plus seven more and a three by Kaitlynn Scherr. Sophomore Marlee Hetletved had one of her best games of the season, coming off the bench to score 10 points with two baskets from long range.
The Cardinals held North Star's leading scorer, Danielle Hagler, to just four points, all from the free throw line, and well below her 17 points per game average.
Overall the Cards hit nine 3s for the game, shooting 10 of 20 from beyond the arc, while 12 of the Bearcats points game from the charity stripe.
Ronningen had a game high 14 points, followed by Scherr with 13 and Morgan Freije with 11. On defense, Freije guarded Hagler most of the evening. Ronningen also had a great all-around game with eight rebounds and six steals. Madi Peters led North Star with six points.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 74, Dunseith 26
The Cardinals faced the Dragons in the district title game for the second straight year. Langdon-Edmore-Munich got off to another great start, especially in the second quarter when they outscored Dunseith 21-2 to take a 43-12 halftime lead. Morgan Freije had the best half of her career with 21 points, followed by Callie Ronningen with nine.
Defensively the Lady Cards were rock solid once again, holding the leading scorer in District 8, Dragons sophomore Rozalind Strong, to just 11 points with six of those coming in the second half when the game was well in hand.
Ronningen scored her first point of the game from the free throw line, and it was a special one, the 2,000th of her great career. She also made her last district tournament game a special one with a double-double on 13 points and 10 assists. Freije had a game high 23 points and eight rebounds, while Kaitlynn Scherr had 10 points and seven steals.
