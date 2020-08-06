The Langdon Eagles Babe Ruth baseball team entered the State B Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament in Kindred July 31 - Aug. 4 for the fourth year in a row. In a deep tournament run that saw them win three games and lose two, the Eagles finished second and ended their season with a record of 13-4. Langdon beat Hazen in the opening round 12-3, beat Cassleton 7-5 in a winner's bracket game, lost to LaMoure in another winner's bracket contest 5-3, beat Kindred 11-7 in a loser out game then lost again to LaMoure 10-1 in the title game. It was a very good tournament performance for the Eagles, who will lose five players: Carter Tetrault, Jack Romfo, Brady Regner, Markus Kingzett and Gage Goodman, who all move up to 19U ball next season. Here is a recap of all five Eagles games at State:
Langdon 12, Hazen 3
In their opening game, the Eagles faced off against the Lumberkings, who are coached by Langdon native and former Eagles Babe Ruth player Grant Ellingson. Grant is a high school social studies teacher in Hazen.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Langdon broke through with six runs in the fifth inning on hits from Markus Kingzett, Mason Romfo and Brady Regner. The Eagles added two more runs in the sixth on doubles by Jack Romfo and Gage Goodman then added two more runs in the seventh on a RBI ground out by Mason Romfo and another run batted in on Jack Romfo's third double of the game. The Eagles also put two runs up in the fourth.
Goodman started the game on the mound before giving way to Carter Tetrault in the fourth, and Markus Kingzett finished the game off with three strikeouts in the seventh.
Langdon 7, Cassleton 5
The Eagles fought through some wildness by their pitchers to beat the Black Stockings on Aug. 1. Langdon pitchers collectively walked 13 batters in the game, but they got key outs when they needed them.
Langdon jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a run in the first on a RBI single by Jack Romfo then two more runs in the third on hits from Markus Kingzett and Carter Tetrault. After Cassleton took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth, the Eagles responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning on five hits. Tetrault led off with a single, followed by a run scoring double by Jack Romfo and clutch hits by Kaden Hoffman and Nic and Markus Kingzett.
Markus Kingzett relieved Brady Regner in the third inning, and he pitched into the seventh inning, striking out eight batters while walking seven. Mason Romfo came on to get the last out and pick up a save.
LaMoure 5, Langdon 3
After winning their first two games, the Eagles put themselves in position to advance to the championship game when they met the A's on Aug. 2.
Langdon opened the scoring in the first inning when Gage Goodman brought home Carter Tetrault with a base hit. But LaMoure would build a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Eagles would get a run back in the bottom of the inning when Brady Regner singled to bring in Mason Romfo followed by another run in the sixth frame on hits by Regner and Markus Kingzett.
The game would be a contest of frustration for Langdon, however. They would leave 15 runners on base and were robbed of game tying hits by A's centerfielder Max Musland in the sixth and shortstop Corban Potts to end the game in the seventh, both on miraculous circus catches.
Tetrault would start the game and go the first five innings followed by Gage Goodman, who retired all six batters he faced.
Langdon 11, Kindred 7
After the heartbreaker to the A's, Langdon was forced to play in a loser out game versus Kindred on Aug. 3. This game would start with Kindred putting up six runs in the first inning compared to one for the Eagles, when Markus Kingzett walked and later scored.
But Langdon began to mount a huge comeback in the second inning with two runs scoring on a Jack Romfo single followed by four more in the third on a two run Romfo double. Kingzett, Carter Tetrault and Romfo all singled to start the fifth inning for another run. Langdon would add two insurance runs in the seventh on hits by Tetrault and Mason Romfo then a run scoring double by Brady Regner, his second of the game.
On the mound, Gage Goodman came on in relief to start the second inning, and all he did was pitch the best game of his career, allowing just one run in six innings while striking out five batters and walking just one.
LaMoure 10, Langdon 1 (Championship Game)
In the title game the Eagles just seemed to run out of gas. LaMoure jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and never let it go. Langdon's only run came in the fourth, when Brady Regner scored unearned. The only hit of the game for Langdon came from Mason Romfo, Regner, and Gage Goodman. It would be the only time Langdon didn't reach 10 hits in a game the entire tourney.
Mason Romfo pitched for Langdon until the fifth inning when Markus Kingzett finished up. The Eagles vowed not to lose by the 10 run rule, and they got a little bit of satisfaction not letting that happen.
