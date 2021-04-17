Wales native and Langdon High School graduate Todd Domres was recently inducted into the 2020 North Amateur Basketball Hall of Fame at a ceremony held on March 27 in Bismarck. Todd was one of four athletes inducted into the 2020-21 classes, which were held jointly due to COVID issues in 2020.
Domres has quite the resume, and it’s no shocker why he was nominated. He graduated from Langdon High School in 1988 and was a five-time All-Stater for the Cardinals in basketball, football, track and golf. He was a two-time Class B Boys Basketball state tournament participant, was a member of the 1988 Lions All-Star basketball team, was part of two State Class B golf championship teams, and also played five seasons of American Legion baseball for Langdon Post 98. In college, Todd was also a four-year letter winner in men’s basketball at University of Mary where he was a three-time captain and part of two conference championship teams with the Marauders.
Even with all these achievements, the reason Domres is now a Hall of Famer of the NDABI is because of his amateur basketball accomplishments. Todd had a 22-year amateur basketball career spanning from 1993 to 2015. He was fortunate to play the State Amateur championship game a remarkable 18 times. Of those 18 appearances, he was part of a title team eight times in the AA division and four times in Old Pro. He is also a four-time NDABI Division MVP and two-time NDABI All-State.
On winning the award, Domres said, “Heartfelt thanks to the NDABI and the folks at Bismarck Parks & Rec. Thank you for making amateur basketball available. The State Am Tournament is the “Super Bowl” for us has-beens. For me, a basketball junkie who loves hoops, to have a chance to continue playing after high school and after college … I’m incredibly thankful for that opportunity. You could say I was “all-in” as I didn’t miss too many opportunities to hoop … noon ball at the YMCA/YCC, Wednesday night league, Sunday mornings, Saturday nornings, Sunday nights, scrimmage at U-Mary, scrimmage this, scrimmage that, pre-season games versus local jucos (BSC, United Tribes), money tournaments, Blue Hawk, Fargo, Jamestown, and everywhere in between …. I enjoyed stepping across the line, throwing the ball up, and competing. To glance through the names in the NDABI HOF and frankly see basketball legends that I’ve enjoyed hearing stories about, enjoyed watching some of them play, and I’ve enjoyed competing against many of them … it’s incredibly humbling to be mentioned as part of that group.”
Todd is currently employed at Dakota Carrier Network where he’s been since 2014 as manager of owners and government relations. He has stayed close to the game of basketball, spending 25 years as a Bismarck radio broadcaster for local high school basketball and has done some college and pro games along with some radio sportscasts for KNDK. He has coached youth basketball for 12 years and has officiated several tournaments, including this past year State Am in Bismarck and is a Past President of the Century High School Basketball Booster Club.
Todd is the son of Fred and Judy Domres of Wales, and he and his wife, Gail, have three children - Amber, Luke, and Landen.
Domres is the second Cavalier County native to be inducted into the NDABI Hall of Fame along with Hannah native Mickey Jordan, who was inducted in 2003.
Congratulations TD, one of the best athletes, ever, in the history of Cardinals sports programs. As you can see above, he is very deserving of the honor.
