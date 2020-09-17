Langdon Area High School 2020 Homecoming Queen Hailey Thorlakson and King Simon Romfo were crowned on Friday, Sept. 11. Homecoming events happened all week, including days for the students to dress up, pep rally and the Homecoming football game. Photo by Larry Stokke
Bulletin
Online Poll
Which superpower would you like to have?
You voted:
Latest E-Edition
View the 9-21-20 Cavalier County Republican E Edition here!
Latest E-Edition
View the 9-21-20 Cavalier County Republican E Edition here!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Bulletin
Trending This Week
Articles
- Anderson new VSO for Cavalier County
- Kraig Gellner helps Fishing with Vets event
- Back to school, same but different for Langdon Area School
- The Cavalier County Republican E-Edition for 9-14-20
- Langdon Long Ago
- Mary MacArthur
- Marilyn Hennager
- Queen Hailey and King Simon
- The Cavalier County Republican E-Edition for 9-7-20
- Jake's Take on Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.