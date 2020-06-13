Local sports finally got back underway in our area, as the Langdon Red Sox had there first game of 2020 hosting Hatton-Northwood in a Class B Independent League. This is taking the place of American Legion Baseball, who deceded to cease operations this summer due to the corona virus.
H-N jumped out to a 6-1 lead going into the bottom of the third inning before the Red Sox would come back with six late runs, only to fall just short. Grant Romfo had a double and a triple for Langdon, while Jack Romfo had three hits with two doubles. Cooper Zimmer took the mound for Langdon and took the while striking out four batters. Kyler Schartz got the win for H-N, and Parker Vaagene led the team with three hits.
BOXSCORE
HATTON-NORTHWOOD 9,
LANGDON 7
H-N -- 222 120 0 -- 9 9 1
L -- 102 200 2 -- 7 10 2
WP -- Kyler Schwartz; LP -- Cooper Zimmer
Highlights -- L: Grant Romfo 2x5 2B, 3B 2 RBI, Jack Romfo 3x4 2 2B RBI. Jackson Delvo 2x4 RBI, Brennan Kitchin 2x4 2 RBI; H-N: Parker Vaagene 3x4 3 RBI
