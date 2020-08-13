The Langdon Red Sox Independent League baseball team had high hopes for a state crown when they played in the State Class B Independent League Tournament held at Corbett Field in Minot Aug. 7-9. The Red Sox beat Velva 8-0 in the opening round, lost a heart breaker to Kidder County in the semifinals 6-3 then came back to beat Renville County 5-0 for the third place trophy. If not for a rough six-run inning versus Kidder, Langdon pitching would have shut out each team they played in the tournament. Still, the Red Sox finished their season with a win and ended their season with a record of 17-4. The Red Sox only have one player that leaves the program in Ethan Sampson. Ethan pitched the game of his life in his final appearance in a Langdon uniform, which we will feature below. The program and everyone involved with the team thanks Ethan for his long-time dedication to the Langdon baseball program and, being from Edmore, showed that in driving up to practice and games. The future of the program looks bright, as everyone else on this year's Red Sox team is eligible to come back, plus some promising Babe Ruth players will be moving up. Here is a recap of Langdon's three games at the State B:
Langdon 8, Velva 0
In their first game of the tournament on August 7, the Red Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jack Romfo lasered a double to the left center field gap to score Simon Romfo, who had earlier singled. Langdon put up four more runs in the fifth, on three straights - a double by Grant Romfo then base hits for Simon and Jack. Jackson Delvo would get a sacrifice fly to bring in a run, and Peyton Ullyott brought in two more with a single.
The Red Sox got three more to run away with the game in the sixth on hits from Grant and Jack Romfo plus RBI singles from Brennan Kitchin and Cooper Zimmer.
On the mound, Simon Romfo was cruising until the fifth inning when Velva loaded the bases with no one out. Grant Romfo came in to relieve his twin brother on a 3-2 count to Jersey Selzler. In a pressure-filled situation, Grant struck out Selzler with a fast ball then got the next batter, Mike Thomas, to ground into a 1-2-3 double play to end the inning. The score was just 5-0 at the time and was a big point in the game.
Jack Romfo led the team with three hits for Langdon, while Simon and Grant Romfo, Kitchin, Ullyott and Ethan Sampson had two each.
Kidder County 6, Langdon 3
The Red Sox had the game in the palm of their hand against Kidder County. After building a 3-0 lead with an unearned run scored in the fourth and Brennan Kitchin coming through with a two-run hit in the fifth, the Red Sox were just six outs away from moving on to the championship game. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the wheels mysteriously came off. Cooper Zimmer, who had pitched a fantastic game through five, gave up two hits and loaded the bases with no one out then walked in a run to make it a 3-1 game. Grant Romfo then came on in relief and tried to repeat the magic of the night before, gave up a base hit to make it 3-2 before striking out a batter for the first out of the inning. After a rare catcher's interference call tied the game at three, Grant struck out another batter for the second out. Hoping to get out of the frame all tied, Langdon committed two rough errors at second and third which allowed three Kidder County runs to score.
Suddenly down 6-3 in the top of the seventh inning and needing three runs, the Red Sox got Peyton Ullyott on with a walk, but he didn't get any farther than first base. Langdon was held to a season low three hits and committed five errors for the game.
Langdon 5, Renville County 0
Being extremely disappointed at not making it to the title game, the Red Sox showed a lot of guts coming back and playing well in their final game of the season versus the Muskrats. It helped Langdon to get on the board right away, putting up two runs in the first inning on base hits from Grant Romfo, Simon Romfo, Jack Romfo and Jackson Delvo. Jack and Jackson were credited with runs batted in. The Red Sox picked up another run when Jack Romfo came in on the back end of a double steal to make the score 3-0. They kept adding to their lead with a run in the fifth on a Delvo RBI hit to bring in Simon Romfo, then Cooper Zimmer had a sacrifice fly in the seventh to score Brennan Kitchin to wrap up the scoring.
On the mound Ethan Sampson threw the best game of his career on the biggest stage, the State B. He was spot on with his control most of the day, not walking a batter and hitting just one. Sampson threw just 72 pitches in a seven inning game (!!) to get the complete game win. He allowed just four hits while striking out three Muskrat hitters.
Sampson also had two of Langdon's 13 hits for the game, with Delvo having a team high three, and Grant and Simon Romfo two apiece.
