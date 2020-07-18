A beautiful weekend at Hendrickson Field provided for three great games played by the Langdon Red Sox in the Enderlin Wood Bat Tournament held July 11-12. The Red Sox won all three contests to win the title for the second year in a row. They beat Kindred 10-0 and Oakes 9-2 on July 11 in pool play games then shut out Renville County 9-0 to win the championship on July 12. All teams used wood bats the entire tourney, which brought the sounds of the crack of the bat rather than the tink of aluminum. Langdon committed just one error the entire tournament.
Langdon 10, Kindred 0
In their first game of the tournament, Cooper Zimmer took the mound for the Red Sox, and he threw one of the best games of his career, twirling a shut out on just 89 pitches in six innings. He allowed just two hits while striking out three batters and walking two.
Ethan Sampson got the offense rolling with a great bunt to advance Brennan Kitchin to third, and he later scored on a perfectly executed double steal. Carter Tetrault later followed with an RBI single to make the score 2-0. Langdon would put up four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to eventually win by the 10 run rule. Jackson Delvo had a two RBI single in the fifth, with Zimmer and Simon Romfo each stroking RBI doubles in the sixth. Simon went 3x4 in the contest, while Tetrault, Zimmer and Delvo each had two runs batted in.
Langdon 9, Oakes 2
In their second game of pool play, the Red Sox had a little crazier game with the Tornadoes. This game saw a towering home run by Simon Romfo, an inside the park home run by Garrett Meehl of Oakes, and Peyton Ullyott reaching base on a walk then scoring on three straight wild pitches.
Brennan Kitchin threw for the Red Sox, going five solid innings and striking out five batters. Simon Romfo came on in relief in the sixth and struck out four of the six hitters he faced. Jack Romfo also had a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning.
Langdon 9, Renville County 0
In the title game of the tourney, the Red Sox faced the Muskrats, who did not allow a run in the first two pool play games they won. But it would be Renville County who would be shut out this time around by the strong pitching of Grant Romfo, who allowed just four hits on three strikeouts for the complete game victory.
After picking up a run in the second inning, Langdon would bring three more across the plate in the third on back to back doubles by Grant Romfo and Carter Tetrault, plus a sacrifice fly from Simon Romfo.
The Red Sox would run away with the game with five runs in the sixth, with Grant and Jack Romfo each hammering doubles. Jack Romfo had three hits in the game, while Tetrualt and Grant Romfo each had two.
