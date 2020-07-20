After winning the Enderlin Wood Bat Tournament title for the second straight year, the Langdon Red Sox Class B Independent League baseball team played what would be their last District 5 game of the regular season at Park River on July 14. It was the first game played at the all-new Pirate Field, which is part of a beautiful new baseball complex in Park River. Langdon got a stellar pitching performance from Simon Romfo, who struck out 14 Pirates hitters in a 2-0 win. The victory clinched the top seed for Langdon in the upcoming District 5 Tournament, which will be held in Park River on July 23-25. The Red Sox did have one more game on their schedule at Grafton, but the Spoilers forfeited the contest after 10 of their players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The game with the Pirates was a true pitchers' duel, as the only runs of the game came in the fourth inning when Simon Romfo led off with a double to left center field, followed by an RBI double by Jack Romfo. After moving to third base on a wild pitch, Jack would score on a sacrifice fly to Jackson Delvo.
That is all Simon Romfo would need on the mound, as he gave up just three hits while striking out 14 batters compared to just two walks and a hit batsman. Simon struck the side three times in the game. Nick Thompson was the tough luck loser for the Pirates. He struck out eight batters and walked three in seven innings. After Simon Romfo reached his pitch limit of 120, Ethan Sampson came on to retire the final batter and pick up a save.
