The Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals girls basketball team completed their regular season schedule with three in the past week - winning at Grafton 51-44 on February 7, beating Velva at home 54-39 on February 8 then having an unreal shooting night in a final victory at Midway-Minto, 73-28. The Lady Cards, ranked second in the state, are now 19-0 on the season and will now enter the District 8 Girls Basketball Tournament in Rolla on February 14-17 as the number one seed. They got a bye in the first round of the district tourney and will play at 5:00 p.m. on February 15 in the semifinals versus either North Star or Rolla. Here is a recap of their last three games of the regular season:
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 51, Grafton 44
A big crowd was on-hand when the Cardinals played at the fifth ranked Spoilers. Lexi Olson hit two big 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Callie Ronningen had six points to help the Cards out to a 14-11 lead after the first quarter. Ronningen would drop two 3's in the second quarter, as the battle saw Langdon-Edmore-Munich leading Grafton 28-25 at halftime.
Grafton would work their way back to tie the game at 38 after three quarters, but the Cardinals two seniors, Ronningen and Kaitlynn Scherr, would come up with some big plays to get the win. They would combine to get all of the Cardinals 13 fourth quarter points, seven from Ronningen and six, including a 3-pointer, from Scherr, who would also get a key blocked shot down the stretch.
A key stat was the Cardinals shooting 6 of 9 from the three point line, compared to 0 of 11 for the Spoilers. Ronningen led the team with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Scherr had 11 points and six boards. Both Ronningen and Olson each had four assists. Carlee Sieben had 14 points to lead Grafton, although she was held to just four points in the second half. 6-foot-3 inch freshman Walker DeMers had 10 points and a remarkable nine blocked shots for the Spoilers.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 54, Velva 39
After a tough defensive battle with Grafton the night before, the Cardinals played the very next afternoon at home against Velva, and they had an understandably uneven performance against the Aggies. The Cards got off to a decent start, leading 14-6 after the first quarter with 3-pointers from Kaitlynn Scherr and Callie Ronningen. But Velva's Olivia Passa hit two 3's of her own in the second, as the Aggies trailed by just three points at 24-21 at the half.
After the Aggies got within 24-22 early in the second quarter, the Lady Cards got their act together and went on a 10-0 run to put the game away. Scherr and Jaya Henderson hit key 3-pointers in the run.
Ronnigen led Langdon-Edmore-Munich with 18 points followed by Scherr with 13 and nine each from Morgan Freije and Kaylee Lowery. Freije led the team with seven rebounds and five assists, while Scherr had four steals. Passa led the Aggies with 10 points.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 73, Midway-Minto 28
This game at Minto was an addition to the Cards schedule after they lost a game back in December when their JV played the North Border varsity due Eagles injuries. The game against a solid Mustangs club was one of best performances of the Lady Cards this season, as they raced out to an incredible 29-2 lead after the first quarter.
Everyone got into the act from there, as nine different Cardinals scored points in the game led by Kaitlynn Scherr with 18, Callie Ronningen with 16 and 10 from Lexi Olson. Ronningen and Olson each dished out seven assists for the game, and Ronningen had a team high eight rebounds. Scherr had a team high five steals in the game followed by Olson and Kaylee Lowery with four each. Liz Schanilec led the Mustangs with eight points. The Cardinals shot 57 percent for the game.
