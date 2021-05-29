The Langdon Summer Concert Series will be held Thursdays in June at 7:00 p.m. at the Boyd Block in Langdon. The series is sponsored by Northern Lights Arts Council and Langdon Area Chamber of Commerce. A free will offering will be collected at the time of the concert. Chairs are not provided; please bring your own, if necessary. For all your concession needs, the Roxy Theater will be available.
June 3rd - LAHS Jazz Band
June 10th - Musical Revue Throwback Night
June 17th - Divas Through the Decades
This activity is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. This engagement is supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from North Dakota Council on the Arts and the Crane Group.
