A Celebration of Life was held in Centennial, Colo. on Sept. 17, 2021, for Susan “Sue” Jaramillo, 61, of Centennial, Colo., who passed peacefully from this life on September 9, 2021, after a brief stay at Denver Hospice. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on October 9 at Soper Cemetery, rural Fairdale. The family extends an invitation to the Alan Ormiston farm from 2-4 p.m. on October 9 for an informal gathering of fellowship, sharing, and remembrance of Susan.
Susan Kim was born April 7, 1960, to Alan and Jo Ormiston, the oldest of 4 children. She attended school in Langdon, graduating with honors in the Class of 1978. After earning a BSN degree from UND, she began work as a registered nurse in Fargo before relocating to Lakewood, Colo. She was a caregiver in every sense of the word, working in health care for over 40 years. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed her newest title as “Grandma/ Bestemor.” She enjoyed traveling, football, hiking ,cooking, and checking items off her bucket list. Sue was an avid reader and enjoyed learning. This passion for trivia is evidenced in the many books, quotes, music, articles, and clippings she gathered and learned from. She enjoyed shopping and pursuing any item someone was in need of, including creative gifts for family and friends, themed silent auction baskets to support her children’s performing arts programs, and decorations to make her family house a home. Her alternative to the “tables” fundraiser in Mayville; she created themed Christmas trees which could be found in each room at her home. As each new holiday season approached, she would develop themes and decorations for each of these trees. Music was a gift that she graciously shared with so many through the years as an accompanist, vocalist, and flutist. She enjoyed listening to many styles of music and played her piano often. Many guests to the Jaramillo home can recall not only the sound of her playing songs but also the feeling of cheer and welcome that resonated through her music. Her last flight to North Dakota - this August - allowed her the opportunity to accompany her brother as they performed the song “Thankful” at the closing of the Nekoma Presbyterian Church.
Susan is survived by her loving husband, Tom, as well as her children: Andy (Christine), Aaron, and Amy, and her granddaughter, Eowyn Jaramillo, her father, Alan Ormiston, and her siblings, Doug (Diane) Ormiston, Jeff (Lisa) Ormiston, Barb (Brian) Kram, and her in-laws Vicki (Chuck) Bustos, Tim, Terry, Tracy (Lydia) and Ted Jaramillo.
She is reunited with her mother, Elvina “Jo” Ormiston as well as Charlene and Louis Jaramillo.
